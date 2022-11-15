Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 3,088 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,117 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,068 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 88.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,117 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 17,370 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 20.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after buying an additional 81,946 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 898.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 56,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 50,708 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE JNPR traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $30.78. The company had a trading volume of 19,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average is $28.82. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.94.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $192,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 813,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,054,900.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,675. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.