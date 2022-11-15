Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 96 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,699 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,489 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 163.0% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,234 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 80.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,402,000 after acquiring an additional 962,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,525,279,000 after acquiring an additional 919,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Intuit by 1,683.3% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 652,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,371,000 after purchasing an additional 615,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $13.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $411.48. 11,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.30.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $538.79.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

