Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Trims Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861,936 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after acquiring an additional 992,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663,885 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,810,000 after acquiring an additional 604,819 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CAT traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $237.14. 39,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,794,603. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $239.85. The company has a market cap of $123.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.40.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

