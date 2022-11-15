HC Wainwright Cuts CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Price Target to $10.00

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 429.10% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CASI opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.43. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $10.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07.

Insider Transactions at CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.13% and a negative net margin of 91.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Huang purchased 23,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $79,943.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,004.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 291,210 shares of company stock worth $1,023,533. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. 36.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

