HC Wainwright Trims Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Target Price to $10.00

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 153.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Alto Ingredients Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of ALTO traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,196,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,716. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29. Alto Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTO. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Alto Ingredients by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

