HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

HCI Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years. HCI Group has a payout ratio of 181.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect HCI Group to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 160.0%.

Shares of HCI stock opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. HCI Group has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $136.47.

In other news, CEO Paresh Patel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in HCI Group by 112.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in HCI Group by 1,807.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 1,270.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 273.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

HCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of HCI Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HCI Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of HCI Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

