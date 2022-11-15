Head to Head Review: Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) versus Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) and Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.8% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and Cardiol Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals -1,276.25% -144.48% -104.30% Cardiol Therapeutics N/A -42.31% -36.49%

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiol Therapeutics has a beta of -0.7, indicating that its share price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and Cardiol Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals $1.53 million 8.99 -$8.78 million N/A N/A Cardiol Therapeutics $60,000.00 662.64 -$25.24 million ($0.38) -1.65

Titan Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Cardiol Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and Cardiol Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cardiol Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cardiol Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 752.65%. Given Cardiol Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cardiol Therapeutics is more favorable than Titan Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Cardiol Therapeutics beats Titan Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union. It is also developing kappa opioid agonist peptide program (TP-2021) for use in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus; nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder; and other programs, including HIV preventative therapeutic and a contraceptive from a single ProNeura implant for women and adolescent girls. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis. The company is also developing subcutaneous formulation of CardiolRx for the treatment of fibrosis and inflammation in the heart that is related with the development and progression of heart failure. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

