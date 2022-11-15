Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at BTIG Research

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at BTIG Research to $17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.68% from the company’s previous close.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.53.

Health Catalyst Stock Up 11.2 %

HCAT stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.92. 1,357,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,859. The company has a market capitalization of $597.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69.

In related news, Director Duncan Gallagher purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,730.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Duncan Gallagher purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,730.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton purchased 197,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,370.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,127,419.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 667.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

