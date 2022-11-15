Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Helen of Troy worth $10,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HELE. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 93,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 356.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 22,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $633,000.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $97.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $82.94 and a twelve month high of $256.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $521.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.07 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HELE shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.67.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.