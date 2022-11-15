Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE: HLX):

11/3/2022 – Helix Energy Solutions Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/28/2022 – Helix Energy Solutions Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

10/26/2022 – Helix Energy Solutions Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/26/2022 – Helix Energy Solutions Group was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Helix Energy Solutions Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

HLX stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $6.75. 22,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,607. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $7.18.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helix Energy Solutions Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,249.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 146,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 506,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Further Reading

