Helmerich & Payne (HP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $54.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average is $44.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 35.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.