Helmerich & Payne (HP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2022

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HPGet Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $54.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average is $44.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 35.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.