Henderson Opportunities Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 7 (LON:HOT)

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:HOT opened at GBX 1,155 ($13.57) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £91.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,030.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,093.60. Henderson Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 942.45 ($11.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,452.08 ($17.06).

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

