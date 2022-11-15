Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Compass Point

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Compass Point to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.
HTGC stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.20. 825,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,315. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.46. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.
Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.
