Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Compass Point

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Compass Point to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Price Performance

HTGC stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.20. 825,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,315. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.46. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hercules Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 76.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2,200.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 206.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 33.3% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.