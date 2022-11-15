Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Now Covered by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HSY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $218.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.11. Hershey has a 1-year low of $175.08 and a 1-year high of $241.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hershey will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,324 shares of company stock worth $9,306,141. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

