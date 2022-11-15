HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 216,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,798 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $9,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $539,533,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $495,719,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $274,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $62.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.02. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $64.74.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.03). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DINO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.78.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,427.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,185.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,060 shares of company stock valued at $780,726. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.