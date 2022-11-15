HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.87

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.87 and last traded at $64.08, with a volume of 16963 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.02.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.03). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $164,378.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $600,427.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,060 shares of company stock valued at $780,726. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DINO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $93,033,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $733,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

