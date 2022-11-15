HFR Wealth Management LLC Has $10.87 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

HFR Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Cintas comprises about 3.3% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $10,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at $90,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.70.

Insider Activity

Cintas Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTAS traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $447.83. 4,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,859. The business has a fifty day moving average of $408.46 and a 200-day moving average of $398.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 38.56%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

