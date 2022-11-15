HFR Wealth Management LLC Has $410,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

HFR Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $41,011,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.7% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,246 shares of company stock worth $590,280. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.89. 64,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,244,557. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Vertical Research dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

