HFR Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

HFR Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 2.8% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 8,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $4.06 on Tuesday, hitting $212.89. The stock had a trading volume of 117,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,919. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

