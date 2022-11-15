HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.01

Shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 2700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

HH&L Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $518.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of -0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HH&L Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HHLA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

HH&L Acquisition Company Profile

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

