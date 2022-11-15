HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down to $24.35

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.35, but opened at $23.10. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $23.35, with a volume of 3,429 shares changing hands.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average is $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.70.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

In related news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $70,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 237,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,788,066.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria acquired 2,313,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $50,000,007.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,813,744 shares in the company, valued at $168,855,007.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 2,317,253 shares of company stock worth $50,070,954 over the last 90 days. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPK. Strs Ohio raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 869.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 13.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

