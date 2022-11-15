HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down to $24.35

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.35, but opened at $23.10. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $23.35, with a volume of 3,429 shares changing hands.
HighPeak Energy Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average is $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.70.
HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPK. Strs Ohio raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 869.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 13.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About HighPeak Energy
HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.
