Highway Holdings Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:HIHO)

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%.

Highway has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Highway Price Performance

HIHO opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. Highway has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.16.

Highway Company Profile

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

