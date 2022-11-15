HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Trading 10.4% Higher

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.67 and last traded at $21.15. 3,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 95,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.16.

HilleVax Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 25.54, a quick ratio of 25.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter worth $101,493,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax during the second quarter worth about $32,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax during the second quarter worth about $185,000.

About HilleVax

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

