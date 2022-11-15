Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) Short Interest Update

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the October 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hillstream BioPharma Stock Performance

HILS opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92. Hillstream BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $4.24.

Get Hillstream BioPharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillstream BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hillstream BioPharma stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.21% of Hillstream BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillstream BioPharma Company Profile

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) for the treatment resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hillstream BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillstream BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.