Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Soleil Boughton Sells 2,000 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMSGet Rating) insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $11,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 308,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,971.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 9th, Soleil Boughton sold 20,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.
  • On Monday, October 17th, Soleil Boughton sold 4,785 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $21,197.55.
  • On Friday, October 14th, Soleil Boughton sold 22,003 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $110,895.12.

Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.03. 2,401,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,803. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $8.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

