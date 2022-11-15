Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.99. 348,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,827,370. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.08.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.