Hop Protocol Price Hits $0.0674 (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0674 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular exchanges. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $110.45 million and $143,134.67 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

