Horizen (ZEN) Price Tops $11.11 on Top Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.11 or 0.00065974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $134.40 million and approximately $9.55 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00246499 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00088422 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000216 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

