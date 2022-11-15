Horizon Investment Services LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Horizon Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,352 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 1.3% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $229,102,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth $161,754,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 24,340.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $113,447,000 after acquiring an additional 488,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after acquiring an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in FedEx by 21.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,173,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $502,953,000 after acquiring an additional 377,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $178.29. 73,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,116. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Loop Capital lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.84.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

