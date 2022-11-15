Horizon Investment Services LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2022

Horizon Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBGet Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,168,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,322,000 after buying an additional 497,575 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,660,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,305,000 after buying an additional 275,476 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,391,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,599,000 after buying an additional 285,116 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,549,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,856,000 after buying an additional 666,578 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,102,000 after buying an additional 1,253,149 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.90. 34,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,620. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.22. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.