Horizon Investment Services LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,168,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,322,000 after buying an additional 497,575 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,660,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,305,000 after buying an additional 275,476 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,391,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,599,000 after buying an additional 285,116 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,549,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,856,000 after buying an additional 666,578 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,102,000 after buying an additional 1,253,149 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.90. 34,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,620. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.22. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

