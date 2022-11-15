Horizon Investment Services LLC Has $478,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.60.

AEP traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.13. 28,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.62.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

