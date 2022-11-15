Horizon Investment Services LLC Purchases 1,540 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 3.7 %

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation stock traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.75. 3,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.32. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.02 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.43.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

