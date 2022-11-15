Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 2,745 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Horizon Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Knowles in the first quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Knowles by 65.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Knowles by 409.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Knowles by 45.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Knowles in the first quarter worth $170,000. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KN traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,311. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have issued reports on KN shares. Roth Capital lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Knowles to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Knowles in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

In other Knowles news, Director Daniel J. Crowley bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $27,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,815.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Knowles

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.