Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 358 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Horizon Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 23.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $11.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $263.02. 14,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,201. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.15.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

