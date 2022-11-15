Horizon Investment Services LLC Takes $820,000 Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $1,105,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 105,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after buying an additional 44,507 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Henry Schein by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 190,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,586,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. UBS Group raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Henry Schein Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.60. The company had a trading volume of 16,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,482. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $92.68.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

