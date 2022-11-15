HSBC Upgrades China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) to “Hold”

China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CARCY stock opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. China Resources Cement has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $28.38.

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

