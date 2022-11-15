HSBC Upgrades China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) to “Hold”

China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
CARCY stock opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. China Resources Cement has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $28.38.
