Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Invests $233,000 in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,540.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,628.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $69.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also

