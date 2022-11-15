Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Invests $291,000 in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 193,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 951,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,279,000 after acquiring an additional 237,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $803,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPSB opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.61. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $31.09.

