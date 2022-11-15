Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Makes New $173,000 Investment in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,850 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Flex by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 34,780 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Flex by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Flex by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,968,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,617,000 after acquiring an additional 203,936 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLEX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Flex Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.01.

In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $74,992.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,791,400.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,927.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $74,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,791,400.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,498 shares of company stock worth $4,890,749 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

Featured Stories

