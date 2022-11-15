Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,854 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Vertical Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

Shares of LYB opened at $87.15 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.