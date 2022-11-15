Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Takes $218,000 Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 243.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth $120,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.20.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

IPGP opened at $93.82 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $176.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $478,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,419,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,907,232.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,450 in the last ninety days. 33.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.