Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Takes $305,000 Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 100,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 31,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.05. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajeev A. Modi purchased 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,239.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 56,700 shares of company stock valued at $839,630 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

