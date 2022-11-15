Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,343 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,774,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,836,000 after buying an additional 1,242,559 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,593,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,252,000 after buying an additional 133,490 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,318,000 after buying an additional 305,026 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,520,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,302,000 after buying an additional 355,313 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $63.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.35.

