Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Shares Purchased by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,634,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,271 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 4.11% of Icosavax worth $9,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICVX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Icosavax by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 863,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 294,065 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Icosavax by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,963,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,983,000 after acquiring an additional 184,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Icosavax by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 141,175 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Icosavax by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 67,963 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Icosavax by 1,611.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 57,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Icosavax alerts:

Icosavax Price Performance

ICVX traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $2.45. 864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,160. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97. Icosavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Icosavax Profile

Icosavax ( NASDAQ:ICVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.02). Icosavax had a negative return on equity of 36.82% and a negative net margin of 1,326.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.