IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 808,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the October 15th total of 700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,458,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IGEN Networks Price Performance

IGEN stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Monday. 1,752,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,358,297. IGEN Networks has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

IGEN Networks Company Profile

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands.

