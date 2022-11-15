IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 808,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the October 15th total of 700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,458,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
IGEN Networks Price Performance
IGEN stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Monday. 1,752,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,358,297. IGEN Networks has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
IGEN Networks Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IGEN Networks (IGEN)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for IGEN Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGEN Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.