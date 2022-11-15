Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Short Interest Down 22.6% in October

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the October 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Indivior from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of INVVY stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.36. Indivior has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.31.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

