INDUS (ETR:INH) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

INDUS (ETR:INH – Get Rating) has been assigned a €22.00 ($22.68) price target by equities research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.56% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €27.00 ($27.84) price target on shares of INDUS in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of ETR:INH opened at €23.05 ($23.76) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €19.40 and a 200 day moving average of €22.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.97. The stock has a market cap of $619.94 million and a P/E ratio of 16.01. INDUS has a 12 month low of €17.22 ($17.75) and a 12 month high of €35.30 ($36.39).

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

