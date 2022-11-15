Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires 118 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 120.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ MELI opened at $959.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,642.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $883.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $832.48.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

