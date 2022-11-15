Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,835 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LCID. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 1,048.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of LCID stock opened at 12.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is 16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.62. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of 10.89 and a one year high of 57.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lucid Group Company Profile

LCID has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 26.83.

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.