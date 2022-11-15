Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys 658 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 10.7% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Moderna by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,349 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in Moderna by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. Cowen reduced their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.79.

Moderna Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Moderna

MRNA stock opened at $179.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.74. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $376.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.75.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $708,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,192,925.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $6,361,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,661,772.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $708,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,192,925.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 570,436 shares of company stock valued at $77,731,292. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

